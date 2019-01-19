2018 saw some of the most awaited and hyped debuts of the decade. While on one hand we had Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's demure daughter – Janhvi – winning millions of hearts; on the other, we had Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's feisty child – Sara Ali Khan – making people go weak in the knees. Shahid Kapoor's little brother – Ishaan Khattar – too made his presence felt on the big screen and Salman Khan's brother-in-law – Aayush Sharma – finally made his much-awaited debut.

While each one of them have taken up their own trajectory, Sara Ali Khan seems to have moved much ahead in the race. The buzz around the actress started with her debut on Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. With two hit films in her kitty and many projects, brand endorsements deals, advertisements and public appearances being offered, Sara has been all over the place and we don't mean it in a bad way.

However, when it comes to Janhvi, the story hasn't been the same. Though the Kapoor girl has two mega projects in her kitty, the diva has failed to create the same amount of headlines as Sara has. And this is what is bothering Boney Kapoor. As per a report in Zoom, Boney Kapoor is not very pleased with Janhvi's PR team and feels she is not being highlighted and projected as well as Sara.

Dad Boney is of the opinion that Janhvi's PR team has not been working as effectively and efficiently as Sara's team. He wants the same kind of fierceness and enthusiasm in her team as well.

Well, we wonder what Janhvi has to say on this.