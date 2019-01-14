Shahid Kapoor got a bit defensive on Koffee With Karan when he was showed a clip of Arjun Kapoor where the latter said that Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter always keeps buzzing around his sister Janhvi Kapoor. The Padmaavat actor seemed quite offended with Arjun's remarks and lambasted him by taking a sly dig saying that Janhvi is not special for Ishaan in any way.

Taking a potshot at Arjun, Shahid Kapoor maintained his composure and said, "I don't know how often Arjun is around Janhvi to know how much Ishaan is buzzing around her. I wonder. Because I mean, are they around each other a lot?"

Shahid further said, "For him (Arjun) to have so much detail into your buzzing. Or is he assuming that? Based on the basis of how much Janhvi talks about you or that he hears about it?"

Responding to Arjun's 'buzzing around Janhvi comment', Ishaan said, "I am just generally buzzing around and some of it happens to be, sort of." However, Shahid interjected Ishaan and went on to say, "Ishaan is buzzing around most people. So, it's not that as if, it's, you know, Janhvi is not special like that. Okay? She should know this."

While Shahid kept on saying that Ishaan buzzes around a lot of people calling him a 'buzzy guy', Ishaan, on the other hand, said 'I am sorry' to the camera probably apologizing to Arjun and Janhvi.

Ishaan and Janhvi have often been linked romantically with each other thanks to their outings. The two were last seen in Dhadak in which they were paired opposite each other.

However, Janhvi recently denied dating Ishaan and revealed how her parents would get worried with the idea of Janhvi dating someone.