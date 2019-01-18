Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood debut film Sridevi Bungalow has stirred a controversy for showing similar circumstances to the life of legendary actress Sridevi and her unnatural death due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. While Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the makers without seeking his permission to produce the film, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has refrained herself from commenting on the matter.

When Janhvi was asked about Sridevi Bungalow controversy at an award show which took place last night, the Dhadak actress looked clueless about how to deal with the situation. And before she could speak or give her opinion to the media, her manager asked her leave the podium and immediately called off the interaction.

An angry Boney Kapoor has seen the uncanny resemblance of the movie to his late wife Sridevi as a distasteful reference to her untimely and tragic death in the trailer. He is now taking serious measures to make sure that Sridevi Bungalow gets shelved.

"Boney won't play into their hands and make any statement as these people (behind Sridevi Bungalow) are only looking at how to generate curiosity in their pathetic film. But he will take every legal step to prevent this sleazy film from being made," a source close to Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

"For Boney, a sleazy representation of his wife's life is unacceptable. He will not rest easy until this project is aborted," a close friend of Boney Kapoor added.

The film's director Prasanth Mambully, on the other hand, has remained unfazed with Boney Kapoor's angry reaction and defended himself by saying that Sridevi is just a name of the character in the film.

"We received a legal notice from Mr. Boney Kapoor last week. We will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress," Mambully said.

Priya Prakash, on the other hand, said, "I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma'm."

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's reaction when asked about Sridevi Bungalow controversy: