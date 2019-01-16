Priya Prakash Varrier — who became an overnight sensation after her famous wink for the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, from her Malayalam movie, Oru Aadar Love, is in news again!

The trailer of her upcoming Bollywood film titled Sridevi Bungalow hit social media on January 13 and it has been slammed ever since. Twitterati has called it 'disgraceful' and 'rubbish' for making a mockery out of Sridevi's life and death.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor has slapped the makers with a legal notice. Mambully confirmed this to a portal and said, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)."

One fan tweeted, "The teaser of sleazefest masquerading as a movie #SrideviBungalow is a dirty & ugly attempt to tarnish the image of an Indian icon. The movie has to be banned! Nobody should be allowed to get away with such a cheap act for fame & mileage."

And some attacked Priya as well. A user wrote: "Why did Priya Prakash Varrier have to sign up for a movie like #SrideviBungalow? Either she has some bad well-wishers/mentors or is on a suicidal mode so early on."

Such a shameful and disgusting act it is by the makers of #SrideviBungalow to depict the legendary actress in such a disgraceful manner. Utter nonsense and rubbish it is. I want the Indian Film Fraternity to take strong action on it. The departed soul deserves respect. ??? — Rajan Naidu (@RajanMNaidu) January 14, 2019

If you visit the YouTube channel of the production house, they have used keywords (in their description) like 'sridevi funeral', 'sridevi last video', 'priya prakash varrier tribute to sridevi'. Guilty much?

Talking about Priya, she has refused to accept or deny any assumptions. According to India Today, when they contacted Priya's father Prakash, he refused to comment and said it was for the director and producers of the film to address.

Priya was recently in the news when she was spotted clicking pictures with Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. The rumour is that she probably is a part of Karan Johar's film Takht.