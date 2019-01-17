Priya Prakash Varrier starrer Sridevi Bungalow has been under scrutiny since the trailer released. Boney Kapoor has also slammed a legal notice against the makers as the trailer suggests that the story revolves around Sridevi's life and death. The teaser showed frames of Priya lying down in a bathtub, just like Sridevi's death.

Director Prashanth has confirmed that they received the notice containing Boney Kapoor's objections against the film including the usage of the name and doing a biopic of the actress. "He wanted us to alter the name of our movie within 24 hours. We sent him a reply explaining that Sridevi was a common name and there was no logic in objecting to it. It is just a coincidence that my movie tells the tale of an actress named Sridevi," explained the director.

Priya Prakash Varrier came out in support of the director and said the plot of the movie is different and it should be left to the judgement of the audience whether the film is about Sridevi or a different character. "I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma'm."

Reiterating similar views, Prashanth said it should be left to the audience to decide. The film 'Sridevi Bungalow' is a crime thriller with suspense lasting till the end, said the director refusing to reveal the details of the plot. He has asked Boney Kapoor to wait until the release of the film. "Just because she died in a bathtub doesn't mean nobody else won't. Allow us to release the movie and let people decide," he said.

The film is not a biopic of Sridevi, insisted Prashanth. Explaining further, he said the plot revolves around an actress named Sridevi and certain situations she faces in London. He said they initially planned to rope in Kangana Ranaut for the role but opted for Priya Prakash Varrier, who is popular in the South as well.

Sridevi Bungalow will be shot in the UK next month and is expected to hit the silver screen in April.