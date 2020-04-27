Kareena Kapoor Khan is a wonderful actress. But there are times when she has gone over the top and tried hard to sound intelligent and failed miserably. Kareena is known as one of the outspoken actresses we have but there are times when Kareena is known for her unfiltered statements. But there were times when few moments were proven to be the dumbest moments of her life.

1. Salman Khan

During one of the promotional events of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which starred Salman Khan when a reporter asked Kareena how was it to work with Salman for the third time to which Kareena replied, "Salman has seen in a nightdress at the age of nine." We really wonder what Kareena actually mean by saying this. Was it relevant to give out such information and that too in the media?

2. Reading film scripts

Kareena doesn't read scripts because she falls asleep. Can you believe it? Well, she really said this, I don't like reading scripts because I fall asleep, I like hearing them and it should excite me." We believe an actor's job is to read the script and understand the role and then give a nod for it but Kareena is far from this. And probably this is the reason she went onto do films like Agent Vinod and Tashan and rejected films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Fashion, Queen and many more.

3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

When Kareena had given her screen test for the role of Paro in Devdas but the role later went to Aishwarya Rai, Kareena called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a confused director, she said, "Sanjay Bhansali is a confused director. He is a person who does not stand by his word. He doesn't have any morals and principles in life. Tomorrow, even if he is the next Raj Kapoor or Guru Dutt, and my films don't do well and if I'm a flop actress, I will still not ever work with him."

4. Going to space

When Kareena was asked to give her views on the successful launch of 'Mangal Yaan', Kareena said, I also want to go space alone, when she was further asked why alone? she said, " Because Saif is already there." If you decode what Kareena actually meant by this, do tell us.

5. Kareena's over-confidence

"I realized I wanted to be an actress from the day I was out in the hospital, I think instead of the word mom, I said the word films." Now with this, Kareena meant that she was born to be an actress but this is something that others need to compliment Kareena for but Kareena was happy self-praising.

The list doesn't end here and is too long but out of all, these were some of the dumbest statements ever. What do you think is Kareena a competitor to Alia Bhatt?