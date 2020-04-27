The equation between Saif Ali Khan's first wife, Amrita Singh and second wife, Kareena Kapoor has always remained debatable. While one section says that the two have a cordial equation with one another, few say that the two can't stand each-other. From their fashion sense, career graph to film choices; everything gets pitted against each-other. Let's take a look at the net worth of the two actresses.

Net worth comparison

Kareena Kapoor net worth: Films or no films, hits or flops, married or single; Kareena Kapoor's popularity has never taken a hit. As per a Republic World report, Kareena's net worth is estimated to be over ₹450 crores. Apart from owning several flats and apartments all over the posh societies in Mumbai, Kareena also earns humongous amounts from her brand endorsements. She also charges hefty sum at making appearances.

Amrita Singh net worth: Amrita Singh was one of the most successful and sought after actress in her times. The diva, known for her powerful persona onscreen and off-screen, also made news for her proximity to Sunny Deol, Ravi Shastri and Saif Ali Khan. Even now, Amrita lights up the screen every time she comes on the silver screen. As per a republicworld report, Amrita's net worth is around $15 million.

Saif Ali Khan net worth: Man with royal genes, Saif Ali Khan has ruled the big screen for several years and still continues to do so. As per a republicworld report, Saif's net worth is said to be somewhere around over ₹750 crores.

Sara Ali Khan net worth: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder child, Sara Ali Khan, has been had a successful journey in the industry so far. The young actress has managed to leave an impression on the audience and is also a top choice for producers. As per a Republicworld report, Sara Ali Khan's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.