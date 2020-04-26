Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed us with their amazing chemistry in the film 'Ki & Ka.' Kareena and Arjun's chemistry was loved by fans and cinema-goers and the concept was as fresh as one could have imagined. As we know Arjun Kapoor essayed the role of Kareena's husband in the movie, but it seems he took his reel image a tad bit far as started behaving like a real-life husband to Kareena!

When Arjun called Kareena at wee hours!

According to a report on Spotboye.com, it so happened that, one faithful night, after wrapping up a fight sequence for the movie, the actor called up his co-star, Kareena past midnight. All hell broke loose when Saif saw Arjun's name flashing on Kareena's phone. Apparently, this wasn't the first time that the 'Ishaqzaade' actor was caught calling Bebo at the wee hours. Irritated by Arjun's regular late-night phone calls, Saif decided to give him a piece of his mind.

When Saif got agitated by Arjun's late-night calls to Kareena

The report states that Saif told him in no certain terms that this was not a decent hour to call up a married woman. The actor said that he understands that the call might be related to work, but it could certainly wait until morning. The Nawab also told Arjun that he should respect Kareena, because of her seniority compared to him.

Well, it seems Arjun's phone calls didn't cause trouble in Saif-Kareena's paradise.

Cut to present it seems all's well between them as Kareena is Arjun's alleged girlfriend Malaika Arora's best friend and they are often seen partying and having fun!

Earlier this month, as Ki and Ka completed four years of its release, Arjun shared a video in which he thanked fans for giving the film so much love and said that he was on board after hearing just one line, that his character wanted to 'become like his mother'. He also urged men to help women with household chores during the lockdown.