It might have been several years and several films, but Alia Bhatt's gaffe on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, still remains one of the most talked about topics. Alia, a newbie, had answered Karan Johar's general awareness question wrongly and all hell had broken loose soon after. In her defense, Alia had also said that it's better to not pretend to be intelligent but the nation wasn't ready to let it go that easily.

Arjun Kapoor's dig

And recently, Arjun Kapoor opened up on the issue. The Ishaqzaade was taking up a quiz by Anupama Chopra's Film Companion, when he was asked the pincode of Juhu. Arjun gave the answer correctly and said, "Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking 'Oh God!" He further said, "That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combines IQ of the film fraternity."

What had happened?

The incident had happened in 2012. High after the success of Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had graced Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan couch. Alia Bhatt was asked to name the President of India when she said, 'Prithviraj Chauhan'. The incident left industry people surprised and the whole industry was termed 'dumb'. However, Alia had bounced back by teaming up with AIB for a video titled – Genius of the Year – which was also a dig at herself. "I'd rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. People connect with you when you make mistakes," Alia had said.

Arjun Kapoor has recently been making news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. Rumours of the duo tying the knot have also been cropping up every then and now. Talking about Malaika, Arjun had said on Koffee with Karan, "I was just doing the right thing at one point of time and then I realised it has snowballed into something way more relevant and important in my life. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family. From the moment these two (Janvhi and Khushi) and dad have re-entered my life, I have realised you need a foundation. You need a life to build beyond chasing a Friday, chasing work, being coolest, being on social media, being relevant. You need something that keeps you grounded, keeps you happy and that is companionship. You need something to hold onto."