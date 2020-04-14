Probably because of the circumstances they had to deal with, it took Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor a long time to come out and accept their relationship. While Malaika had to break the stigma around older women being in a relationship with a younger man, Arjun had to deal with Salman Khan's fury.

Ever since rumours of trouble in Malaika and Arbaaz's life had started surfacing, news of Arjun Kapoor being the reason behind it had also started making headlines. The duo kept denying the rumours until a picture of the two from their Italy getaway made its way to the social media.

It was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan that Arjun Kapoor first opened up about the relationship. On being asked if he was single, Arjun had said, "No, I am not single. It has to fall into the place. There's a lot that has happened in the family in the last few months. There's a lot that has happened in my life in the last few months that's given me perspective, honestly.

Talking about seeking a stable relationship, Arjun further said, "Last six months have taught me more about life than I imagined. I was just doing the right thing at one point of time and then I realised it has snowballed into something way more relevant and important in my life. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family.

'I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family'

From the moment these two (Janvhi and Khushi) and dad have re-entered my life, I have realised you need a foundation. You need a life to build beyond chasing a Friday, chasing work, being coolest, being on social media, being relevant. You need something that keeps you grounded, keeps you happy and that is companionship. You need something to hold onto."

When Karan Johar asked, if Arjun Kapoor was open to marriage, the Ishaqzaade actor said, "Yes, now I am. I was earlier not." Malaika too has stated several times that the duo is in a happy space and marriage will happen someday.