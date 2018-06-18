Sridevi and Anil Kapoor as an on-screen pair have given many gems to Bollywood in the form of Judaai, Laadla, Lamhe and many more. They have been one of the most-loved pairs in the Indian film industry. But there was a time when the Race 3 actor was not happy with the fact that the Hawa Hawai girl was a bigger star than him.

Anil Kapoor was insecure about being overshadowed by Sridevi. He had his own apprehensions whenever he was offered a film with the legendary actress. His insecurities grew up to such an extent that he ended up axing his own feet by rejecting film offers that went on to become the biggest blockbusters of that time.

Pankaj Parashar's Chaalbaaz and Yash Chopra's Chandni were the two blockbuster films which Kapoor rejected for having less significant roles as compared to Sridevi.

"Anil always had apprehensions about being overshadowed by Sridevi. Whenever he found the hero's role to be weaker, he would decline the offer. It is another matter that Sridevi walked away with all the adulation, although the film was named after Anil's character in Mr. India," a family friend of the Kapoor family was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

However, things changed between Sridevi and Kapoor over time. They decided to let bygones be bygones and got engrossed in their respective careers.

When Sridevi died on February 24, Anil Kapoor became the pillar of strength for his elder brother Boney Kapoor and nieces Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their tough time.

After the news of Sridevi's death broke, Janhvi and Khushi were shifted to Anil Kapoor's residence until the actress' last rites were over.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Shamsher Singh in Race 3, will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which he will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.