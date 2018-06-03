Sridevi's untimely death under mysterious circumstances at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai had given rise to many conspiracy theories. Her millions of fans are yet to digest the fact that the legendary actress is now dead.

The death is said to have occurred due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. But the revelation of a hefty insurance policy taken in Sridevi's name continues to fuel a flurry of conspiracy theories and allegations.

Ved Bhushan, a retired ACP of Delhi Police, who visited the Dubai hotel to investigate the case is of the opinion that the actress' death looked more like a planned murder. He argued how could a 5.7-foot tall person drown in a 5.1-foot bathtub. He also suspected underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's involvement since the latter has a stronghold in the United Arab Emirates' city.

But that is not all. Sridevi's Rs 240 crore insurance policy in Oman was also brought into suspicion. According to terms of the policy, it could only be encashed if the actress died in Dubai. A petitioner Sunil Singh had earlier filed a plea in Supreme Court to challenge a Delhi High Court order seeking a probe into Sridevi's death. His lawyer Vikas Singh had raised questions about the insurance policy but the apex court rejected the plea on May 11.

While the retired cop had said that he is planning to file a fresh petition to reopen the case, fans have been raising some pertinent questions on Twitter, urging for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Who was the beneficiary of Sridevi's Rs 240 crore insurance policy? Why the hotel's CCTV footage was not released to public domain? Is there any truth to Dawood Ibrahim's involvement?

"We will now go to the Supreme Court. We are discussing things with advocates in regard to filing a fresh petition. The problem is we haven't been able to gather enough evidence, and if we could, everything would have been open in public domain. We contacted Dubai police but they are not ready to disclose anything," the former ACP had earlier told International Business Times India.

Check out Twitter reactions.

"At least the insurance company should start investigation & stop payment of insurance proceeds by filing fresh complaint. The circumstances do indicate foul play, which should have been investigated by Dubai Police without any partisan attitude. It seems investigation was well managed cover up, and the beneficiary under the insurance would hv pocked the 240 cr [sic]," a user tweeted.

Expressing his doubts over the actress' death, one user tweeted, "I suspected this right from day one; she has been murdrd on similar lines of Sunanda; a proper investigation will reveal every insider dirty tricks played in this. 240 crs is not a small amount.[sic]"

While another user tweeted, "This is murder only. how someone can drown in bath tub of 1.5 ft. only indian fools and indian investigating agencies can believe this . Even autopsy was not conducted on her body in india and they allowed cremation. Looks like it was well planned murder.[sic]"

Yes There is Some thing Very Fishy in this .? Needs a Probe. Supreme Court should order a Probe. — Karavadi Raghava Rao (@karavadiraghava) May 21, 2018

At least the insurance company should start investigation & stop payment of insurance proceeds by filing fresh complaint. — Spade a Spade (@mylaw252) June 2, 2018

But, the circumstances do indicate foul play, which should have been investigated by Dubai Police without any partisan attitude. It seems investigation was well managed cover up, and the beneficiary under the insurance would hv pocked the 240 cr. — Spade a Spade (@mylaw252) June 2, 2018

Of course yes. I am a big fan of her and I am not digesting her untimely death. — Chandrika K S (@chandrika141269) June 2, 2018

From the beginning this was a freak death but all agencies tried their best to cover it up. Now the modus operandi is quite clear. — Sukla (@Sukla63666224) June 2, 2018

I suspected this right from day one; she has been murdrd on similar lines of Sunanda; a proper investigation will reveal every insider dirty tricks played in this.

240 crs is not a small amount... — SRAO ?? (@Nation_frst) June 2, 2018

this is murder only. how someone can drown in bath tub of 1.5 ft. only indian fools and indian investigating agencies can believe this . Even autopsy was not conducted on her body in india and they allowed cremation. Looks like it was well planned murder . @Swamy39 was right — Rishi (@rishi8081) June 2, 2018

Indian police have no headache of investigation of death of Sridevi in Dubai, so they do not want another sensational death investigation like sunanda pushkar and they can conveniently say that alleged crime took place not in their jurisdiction&wash off their hands. — Spade a Spade (@mylaw252) June 2, 2018

Thr r multiple parties involved.#Sridevi #Boney #Dawood #DubaiPolice The Insurance company and the many fans who have wondered,complained,accused n even gone2court.

My 1 Q is, if thr is evn a hint of an unnatural death wud the Insurance Co coff up 35 Mill $?@DrGPradhan — Reddy S C (@reds66s) June 2, 2018

Even if Dawood’s involvement is proven in Sridevi’s death, the Bollywood stars will rather blame Sridevi and support Dawood. Such is his grip over Bollywood.https://t.co/AJW60IMTJb — Satyam Wada (@SatyamWadaa) May 20, 2018

I heard 240 cr insurance done for her and the clause was if she dies in gulf then only eligible to claim. How Dawood will benefit ? Or he was used to eliminate her for such huge money ? — Chaiwala Bhakt #RSS (@birajanath) May 20, 2018