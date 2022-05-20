Time and again, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Bollywood has remained biased towards her. She has always alleged that some of the biggest camps in the industry have made sure that she doesn't reach the inner circle.

Kangana is one of the best actresses of our times. If the number of awards she has won isn't enough, watching her films like – Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Thalaivi, Panga, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro -- remain a testament to her versatility.

Kangana has a knack for slipping into the skin of the character as Thalaivi character had shown. No wonder, critics and the audience hailed the Himachal girl equally after her power-packed female lead debut performance in Gangster.

However, ever since the whole controversy surfaced surrounding Hrithik Roshan, the industry seems to have turned a deaf ear to Kangana and her talent. Her films may or may not have worked but her acting always remained spot on. So it does come as a surprise when barring a handful of celebs no one complimented Kangana for her performance in the last few films.

However, the Dhaakad actress has never thought twice before praising or criticising a particular film or a particular celeb's performance she has liked. This has irked the otherwise a quiet Bollywood. Case in point, Shershaah which was made under the banner of Dharma Productions.

But when it comes to her upcoming projects, we have seen celebs like Kiara Advani and even Amitabh Bachchan deleting their social media post featuring her or her film. So Kangana isn't entirely wrong when she asks, "whose pressure are they under?"

No wonder, Kangana has been shunned from Bollywood parties as well. And it has been happening for a while now. However, with Arpita Khan inviting Kangana for the Eid bash, it does seem like extending an olive branch to her.

Kangana has a habit of going overboard with her chain of thoughts, claims and controversial social media posts. "Moody" and "Egoistic" are some of the words that have been labeled on her.

Political leaning the reason?

We wonder, what could be the reason behind Bollywood's attitude towards her. Was it just Kangana's outspokenness or was it her foot-in-the-mouth syndrome that turned up against her? Things were fine for the actress just a few years ago, so what's changed in the last few years?

It is no secret that Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli are vocal supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and have often come out in support of PM Narendra Modi on several issues including the farmers agitation. Moreover, Kangana has been at loggerheads with Shiv Sena, the ruling party in Maharastra.

Many have claimed that the actress's big war with Bollywood is a result of her political ambitions. Some might argue that Kangana has become a BJP spokesperson in Bollywood.

Leaving politics apart, Kangana bats for outsiders and newcomers, more often than not, she makes misogynistic comments on them. The actress who often ridicules the industry, forgets that it is the same industry that gave her the chance to rise and shine. Kangana's constant verbal attacks sometimes tend to contradict her own purported ideologies.

Her controversial posts on Twitter had made the micro-blogging platform to delete her account after several warnings. Lost on social media, she could not regain her position yet.

Bollywood and the industry people are known for maintaining their distance from politics. Unless you are a full-time political figure like Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan or Jaya Prada, young actress like Kangana seems to be at the receiving end, especially after her off-the-cuff remarks on politics, celeb kids and drug mafia.