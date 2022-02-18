Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets comedian arrested, sent to jail

In a shocking turn-of-events, Kangana Ranaut has got a comedian sent to the lockup for cracking jokes. Well, considering Kangana, who herself has a number of FIRs filed against her, this doesn't really come as a surprise. But, there is a catch. If you thought she actually got it done, let us tell you what we are talking about.

Kangana's first move

Well, Kangana Ranaut has made the first move on her reality show LockUpp. Kangana Ranaut's fearless show LockUpp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel is all set to be aired on ALTBalaji & MX Player. The show has already gotten everyone on the edge of their seats. And with the latest trailer of the show, it definitely has amped up the audience's curiosity and excitement.

What's the show all about

In a recent clip dropped by Kangana, an unidentified stand-up comedian is seen cracking some jokes and the comedian is whisked away from his gig. The game, it seems, is about the start, and Kangana Ranaut is sure to keep the livewire excitement going. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

Rumoured contestants

There is a buzz that Shehnaaz Gill, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer, Urfi Javed would be the contestants this season. Lock Upp marks Kangana Ranaut's digital debut and she would be seen as a host and jailer in the show. The show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. She shared the promo of the entertainer and wrote, "Many Rules, One Queen!"