Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan is getting polarising reviews from the audience and the critics alike. While many have loved the film, many couldn't stand it. And one of them happens to be Kangana Ranaut. After Kamaal R Khan's scathing take on the film, Kangana too has reviewed it. The actress has went on to call the film "trash" and "pornography".

Kangana's scathing take

Kangana shared a picture of Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha's popular song, Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from the 1965 film, Himalay Ki God Mein on social media. She then wrote, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance ... in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls ... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it ... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it)."

What KRK said

"Now watching Soft Porn film #Gehraiyaan of Sex Ke Devta #Karanjohar and Sex Ki Malika #Deepika," he tweeted. "Jhuggi actor Ki entry Ho Gayee, and best thing that director has given him full time Jhuggi type dress only. But this soft porn film is full time English film. All speaking only English dialogues. Lol! Toh Hollywood main Hi Bana Lete! Copywood main Kyon Banayee? #Gehraiyaan," he further wrote.

Kangana's earlier attack on Deepika

This comes barely a few days after Kangana lashed out at a reporter for asking for her opinion on Deepika Padukone's indirect fight with an influencer. To this, Kangana had said, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

Gehraiyaan stars Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Naseeruddin Shah. The film deals with the complexities of modern-day relationships.