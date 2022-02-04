Kangana Ranaut lashed out at a journalist over a question on Deepika Padukone. The incident happened during the launch of her new reality show Lock Upp. When a reporter asked Kangana to react to the influencer – Deepika Padukone feud, Kangana lost her cool. The actress retorted saying she wouldn't want to promote her film over here.

What exactly happened?

The reporter asked Kangana about the war-of-words between influencer Freddy and Deepika Padukone over her clothes during Gehraiyaan promotions. Kangana snapped, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

And it went on...

When the reporter stressed that she was not promoting the film, Kangana again lashed out. She said, "Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes."

On being pointed out that her "tone" seemed "condescending", Kangana was in no mood to let go. She further said, "You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn't lead to anything. So please have a seat," Kangana said.