The war-of-words between Deepika Padukone and an influencer is in no way near ending. It all started when the influencer, Freddy Birdy, took a dig at the clothes worn during the Gehraiyaan promotion. Deepika too shot back indirectly and used the word "moron". Now, the influencer has retorted saying that was the most "non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career."

What exactly happened?

It all started when Freddy shared a post on "Newton's Law Of Bollywood" a couple of days ago. "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches," he wrote. Deepika Padukone is all set to appear in Karan Johar's Gehraiyaan. "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan," Freddy Birdy captioned the post.

Deepika's retort

While Freddy didn't name Deepika in his post, it didn't take anyone too long to join the dots. Deepika too shared a post without naming or tagging him and wrote, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons."

Freddy's condescending post

And now, Freddy has again reacted to the whole thing and said his post was not meant for Deepika. "Dear Deepika, I am not "mocking you" for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a 'moron.' It's the only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career."

The exchange of words has left social media divided. While many want Deepika Padukone to take it easy, many feel Freddy's joke was way too sexist this time.