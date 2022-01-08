Deepika Padukone has opened up about battling Covid – 19 in the year 2021. Deepika, along with her entire family – father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha Padukone had also tested positive. Deepika has also spoken up about the two phases of the pandemic – the first lockdown and the second one. The Gehraiyaan actress has revealed that it all took a toll on her physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Deepika about Covid

Talking to Film Companion, Deepika has said that the first lockdown was very different from the second lockdown. "I think lockdown one was very, very different. It was all of us trying to figure what had come upon us. And trying to understand how to navigate our lives around this new wave. Lockdown two was also very different because everyone in my family, including me had Covid at the same time."

Padukone further added, "Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different. I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult."

Deepika's Gehraiyaan

On the work front, Deepika would be seen along with Sidhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Deepika and Chaturvedi are already making us swoon with their sizzling chemistry in the teaser. The film is slated for release on February 11, 2022.