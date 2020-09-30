Amid all the names that the ongoing drugs investigation has thrown at us, Deepika Padukone's name remains one of the most shocking ones. The actress, who is at the peak of her career, has remained one of Bollywood's most respected and loved names.

Though Deepika has only been questioned in the soup and is not an accused, social media has already turned into a war zone for the actress.

Deepika Padukone had been interviewed by the NCB for close to six hours. And as per reports, she might be called again. The actress' phone has been seized and she had allegedly accepted being a part of the drugs chat and being the admin of the group. However, Padukone had also refused consuming drugs herself.

And now, the latest we hear is, after Deepika's questioning, people close to her are getting sleepless nights. As per a Filmibeat report, the celebs Deepika often hangs out with and gets papped partying are now worried over being dragged into the whole drugs controversy themselves. The celebs in the viral video from Karan Johar's party are also on tenterhooks over the possibility of being dragged into the mudslinging episode.

Deepika's name came to the forefront when the chats between her manager Karishma Prakash and the Piku actress surfaced during the interrogation. In the WhatsApp chat, Deepika was seen asking for some "hash" and not "weed". She was also seen discussing the logistics and the people involved. And ever since then, the actress has been receiving equal amounts of backlash and support from social media.

"Mam aapki favorite drugs konsi hai", "Repeat after me : Pudiya hai kya ??", "D" kaun hai..?", "Don't pretend to be good .We have already seen your real face . Justice for sushant !!", "Wo '' D '' tum hi ho na" are some of the comments the actress has received on her pictures. "We are with you", "Falsely implicated", "IstandwithDeepika" are some of the other comments the actress has received.