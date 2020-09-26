Karan Johar has been under constant media radar ever since Queen actor Kangana Ranaut monikered him as the 'flag bearer of nepotism'. From launching star kids to not giving a chance to the outsiders. Dharma Productions head honcho has braved all of this in a short span.

If this wasn't enough, Karan Johar's name has been linked to the ongoing Bollywood drug nexus.

Why and how was Karan Johar dragged into drugs nexus?

The big fat Bollywood party that was hosted at Karan's residence last year raised eyeballs. The party was attended by famous actors from his clan, namely Deepika Padukone Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and many others. As per reports, it was said that all the actors smoked up and were high on drugs. However, Karan at time clarified his stance.

And now the whole matter has gained spotlight.

As per Republic media reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday picked up filmmaker Karan Johar's right-hand Kshitij Ravi Prasad from his Versova residence after the agency conducted raids there. In a massive revelation, the NCB has confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer & Director bought vast amounts of drugs regularly.

Despite all the accusations made on Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar never spoke or shared anything with the press. And today finally, Karan broke his silence and issued an official statement.

Karan Johar releases a powerful statement slamming media outlets for 'baselessly' attacking him

In the powerful statement, Karan wrote, "No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO STATE UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE, ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."

Furthermore, the Dharma Productions head honcho goes on to add that he had in the year 2019 given his statement about the alleged use of narcotic substances at his party which took place at his residence.

Karan Johar on Kshijit Prasad and Anubhav Prasad

Karan Johar also states that he does not know Kshijit Prasad and Anubhav Prasad personally and that these two individuals are not aides or close aides of him in any way. Karan Johar, in his official statement, also states that he or his production house, Dharma Productions cannot be held responsible for what people do in their respective personal lives. He further adds that the allegations about the duo have nothing to do with his production house.

Check out the post below: