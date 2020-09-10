From the last 24 hours, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines for various reasons. Be it comparing Mumbai to POK, to abusing the BMC officials to calling them "Babur army" and openly challengingly Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery. As per reports, a police complaint has been filed against the actress after she made statements against Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut

On Thursday, a case was registered against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli police station in Mumbai for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and stating that he has links with 'Bollywood Mafia'.

The complainant alleges that Kangana's video on social media on Wednesday defamed the CM even though he has no direct connection with the demolition. According to several reports in media, a defamation suit will also be filed against Kangana in the Vikhroli court in this regard. The complaint was filed by advocate Nitin Mane who registered it with Vikhroli police.

Kangana gets a legal notice, told to apologise

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a former IPS officer has sent a legal notice to the 33-year-old actress, and sought an apology as well. Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pradeep Lonandkar, in his notice, has asked the National Award-winner to issue a public apology over her controversial tweets on Mumbai and its police. He has asked the actress to delete the derogatory and defamatory posts tweeted by her on September 1 and 2 comparing Mumbai to PoK and against the Mumbai police and its commissioner.

The notice said the allegations levelled by Ranaut that the city commissioner of police was "intimidating" her and "encouraging social bullying" against her are completely false, frivolous, baseless and unfounded, and that she should issue an apology to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Mumbai police.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under 'charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai'. pic.twitter.com/wiiFkWBIFm — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

The Sena, a former ally of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, has said that Ranaut's remarks have hurt the sentiments of 13 crore Maharashtrians and sought action against her besides an apology.

Kangana's open challenge to Mahrastra's CM

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, by teaming up with the film mafia and by breaking my house, you have taken your revenge against me? Your ego will be destroyed, just like the way my house has been broken today. This is the circle of life, don't forget, it doesn't remain the same forever."

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. ⁦@mybmc⁩ at least have the courage to stand by your audacity ? why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Bombay High Court decision

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started bulldozing the premises.