Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is on fire today. The actress' office, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai's suburbs was demolished extensively while Kangana was flying to Mumbai.

The actress shared inside videos of the way BMC officials demolished and broke her office.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The minute she landed at the Mumbai airport with her beefed-up Y-plus security.

Kangana Ranaut's video message for Uddhav Thackeray

The actress shared a video message for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with moist eyes and anger in her words. She says that she is 'thankful ' for the cruelty he has shown and said that someday, his ego would also break like he broke her house. Kangana also compared her plight to the Kashmiri Pandits' and said that she would not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir.

Kangana threatened Karan Johar and Uddhav Thackeray. "I will expose you," she said.

If this wasn't enough, Kananga Ranaut took to Twitter and openly challenged Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar.

My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right. https://t.co/mMGbFeRztI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana tweeted, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights, and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well, I am glad my judgement of movie mafia's favourite world's best CM was right."

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She then tweeted, "Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my workplace come now break my house then break my face and body, I want the world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless."

While her recent tweet said "they have demolished my house, tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, Today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands, wake up now."

Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Contrary to the claims made by BMC that they had sent her a legal notice for the illegal construction of her office.

Kangana's response to BMC

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. ⁦@mybmc⁩ at least have the courage to stand by your audacity ? why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kangana shared a video of Devendra Fadnavis condemning the demolition.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis condemning the demolition of her property carried out by the BMC. "This has never happened in the history of Maharashtra," news agency ANI reported Fadnavis as saying.

BMC claims

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like ?#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

While the BMC claims that the property was illegal, Kangana and her lawyer argued that the demolition was carried out on unlawful grounds. She is set to file a criminal case against the BMC and has also alleged that expensive paintings were damaged in the process.

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ... pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम ? pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020