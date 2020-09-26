Deepika Padukone has reached the NCB base for being questioned over the ongoing drugs case in Bollywood. Padukone reached Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba where NCB has set up its base. Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have also been named in the drug probe. While Rakul Preet has already been questioned, others are expected to be questioned tomorrow.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reached Mumbai yesterday, enroute Goa. Padukone had been shooting for Shakun Batra's next in Goa. She reached Mumbai after receiving the summons. There were reports that Ranveer had sent an application to the NCB to allow him to be there with Deepika during the questioning. It was alleged that Ranveer had requested this citing Deepika's anxiety issues as a cause.

Deepika's name had been brought up after an alleged chat surfaced involving Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma. In the WhatsApp chat, Deepika was seen asking for some "hash" and not "weed". She was also seen discussing the logistics and the people involved. Ever since her name has come up, fans have bombarded her social media posts with backlash and criticism.

"Mam aapki favorite drugs konsi hai", "Repeat after me : Pudiya hai kya ??", "D" kaun hai..?", "Don't pretend to be good .We have already seen your real face . Justice for sushant !!", "Wo '' D '' tum hi ho na", "Earlier I doubted but now I am sure that the positive comments on your post are bought through your impure contacts. And your source of "dealing with criticism" that you are mentioning here is now coming to light so I suggest that you please keep shut and stay indoors and not make more fool of yourself", "Or lo drugs..Tum bhi jaogi NCB k pas", "What's your favourite drug", "Do a Drug Haul video!! Show us your fav kinds", "Hey 'D' if you know you know!" were some of the comments her picture received.

