Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her car being surrounded by farmers in Punjab. Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share a video and added that the mob had surrounded her car. She revealed that they were abusing her and not letting her car move ahead. They could be heard saying 'murdabad (thumbs down).

Kangana shares clip

Kangana shared the clip and wrote, "As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car... They are saying they are farmers." In another video clip, Kangana revealed that she had just reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh when the mob surrounded her. "Woh khud ko kisaan keh rahe hai aur mujhpe attack kar rahe hai, gandi gaaliyaan de rahe hai, jaan se maar dene ki dhamki de rahe hai. Iss desh mein iss tarah ka mob lynching ho raha hai sare aam (They are calling themselves farmers and attacking me, abusing me and threatening to kill me. Mob lynching is taking place openly in our country)," she said.

"Itni saari police hai phir bhi meri gaadi ko nikalne nahi diya jaa raha hai. Kya main koi politician hoon? Koi party chalati hoon (There are so many police officers here but my car is still not being allowed to leave. Am I politician? Do I run a political party)? What is this behaviour? Unbelievable!" she said. Kangana added that had the police not been present, she would have been lynched.

In another clip, Kangana was even seen shaking hands with one of the women. The woman told her in Punjabi to think before she speaks, to which Kangana added that she was talking about the people at Shaheen Bagh and not them.

Kangana's reaction to farm laws being repealed

"Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this," Kangana had written when PM Modi announced that the farm laws would be repealed.