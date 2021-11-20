The government's new decision on repealing the farm laws have generated mixed reaction from the public. While Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut have called the move "unfair", Sonu Sood and many others have hailed the "right decision". PM Modi apologized and confessed how they were unable to convince a certain section of farmers. Now, the three contentious laws will be repealed in the Parliament session.

Celebs react

Kangana Ranaut took to social media and condemned the move. She even went on to call India heading towards turning into a "Jihadi nation". Ranaut called it "sad, shameful and absolutely unfair." She also added, "If people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation... Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."

Prakash Raj wrote, "The relentless fighting farmers of my country have brought the KING on his knees ... sharing @anitanairauthor poem narrated by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #justasking"

Shruti Seth wrote, "So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But proud of the farmers for holding their ground, peacefully! Jai Kisaan. Jai Hind."

"Grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the Farm Laws, finally.Folded hands I wish we didn't have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors. #Farmlawsrepealed (sic)," tweeted Gul Panag.

She further wrote, "Let this be a lesson for future Governments to find the means & the will, to engage with all stake holders when bringing about reform. And also a lesson for law makers -that legislative procedure can't be circumvented by passing laws in minutes, without discussion & debate."