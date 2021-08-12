Actor Prakash Raj, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after sustaining an injury, said on Wednesday that his health is better and he will be back in action soon. The actor took to Twitter to post a health update for his followers.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed, the actor said: "The devil is back... successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."

On Tuesday, the actor had sustained a small fracture after he suffered a fall following which he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Soon, he disclosed on Twitter that he was undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

"A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts," the actor tweeted. However, it was not clear where and how the actor suffered the fracture.

The senior actor is known to dabble between multiple language industries and is popular with his body of work. The actor was recently seen in the Tamil anthology "Navarasa".

One of the busiest South Indian stars, Prakash Raj recently announced that he will contest the elections of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), the apex body of Telugu film industry.

The 56-year-old will compete for the President's post in the elections to be held next month. He announced 27 names of his panel members.