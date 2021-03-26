The makers of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 have put the rumours of Prakash Raj replacing Ananth Nag to rest. Yes, Hombale Films has apparently given a confirmation that the roles played by the two actors are different in the multilingual film.

Prakash Raj's Birthday

On the occasion of Prakash Raj's birthday, Hombale Films has released a poster unveiling the name of his character. Well, his name in the Yash-starrer is Vijayendra Ingalagi in a poster.

"Wishing you a Happy Birthday to our #VijayendraIngalgi, @prakashraaj sir. Here's a glimpse of this intriguing character in #KGFChapter2.[sic]" the tweet from the official handle of Hombale Films read.

Last year, Hombale Films announced that Prakash Raj was brought on board for an important role. However, the rumours started doing rounds that he was stepping into the shoes of Ananth Nag, who played the role of a narrator named Anand Ingalagi in the flick.

Rumours were rife that Ananth Nag had walked out of the project over creative differences with the makers. Going by the latest poster, it is clear that both the roles are connected in some ways as the characters share the same surname – Ingalagi.

While Ananth Nag is a journalist in the film, Prakash Raj will be seen as an advocate in the Yash-starrer. How they are connected in the storyline is a difficult question to crack at this stage.

Objection to Prakash Raj's Inclusion

On the other hand, there was opposition from the ring-wing sympathisers following the announcement from the makers last year that Prakash Raj was playing an important in KGF 2. His political stand and comments had rubbed the fans of the BJP the wrong way.

Hence, they demanded people to boycott the film while slamming the makers for bringing him on board.

The Prashanth Neel-directorial tells the story of Rocky Bhai, who aspired to become the richest person and most powerful man in the world. In the first instalment, he eliminated Garuda to become the new emperor of gold mines KGF.

A teaser from the film was unveiled on 8 January and it has garnered a recording-breaking 177+ million views.