While the first wave of the pandemic had a bad impact on the daily wage workers, lightmen, and other small-scale technicians of the Telugu movie industry, the second wave has been more scarier and impactful. The whole movie industry, irrespective of the hierarchy is suffering heavy losses due to the ongoing situations.

Here is an exclusive interview with the PROs of Telugu movies, the men who connect the movies with the masses. Vamsi-Shekhar the duo who is in charge of the publicity and media propagation of more than 80 percent of the upcoming movies in Telugu, give us an idea of what has happened with the industry in the past year, and what would be the upcoming consequences with the movies.

Upcoming Telugu movies halted

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' is almost completed with a few scenes to be shot along with the post-production activities.

Puri Jagannadh-s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey is halted currently. The team has wrapped up with nearly 60 percent of its making. As the second wave began, the team had no other option but to cancel the shoot schedules, confirmed by the movie's PRO.

Prabhas- Nag Ashwin is to start a new movie venture, which is only possible after the Baahubali star wraps up his current commitments. Radhe's release update is awaited while his Aadipurush is paused currently.

Dulquer Salmaan's movie under Hanu Raghavapudi's direction has just begun. Ravi Teja's upcoming movie Khiladi is almost done with the shooting. There are just a few scenes to be completed and the publicity team asserts on its theatrical release.

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is facing troubles as a huge set was laid for the shooting purpose and the impact of the second wave left the team with no other option but to stop the shootings. The set is being damaged while the shooting is on a halt. On the other hand, Nani's Tuck Jagadish is all set to hit the theaters as soon as the theaters reopen.

Helmed by Parasuram, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata had entered into post-production works when the situation got out of hands.

Balakrishna's movie with Gopi Chand Mallineni is confirmed by the PRO team. His ongoing project Akhanda is currently paused.

Other Telugu movies



Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kavalenu and Lakshya are currently paused. Bellamkonda Srinivas' Bollywood entry with Chatrapati remake is also paused currently.

Though the movie industry has had a negative impact with huge losses, the PROs are quite confident about the recovery, as they believe that most of the upcoming movies would do great at the box offices.

"We believe that the Telugu movie industry is quite resilient. Once the situations get better, Telugu movies would get a grip over, in the business and entertain the audience", said Vamsi-Shekar- PRO.

Hit movies in recent times

Ravi Teja's Krack, Panja Vaishnav Tej's Uppena, Pawan Kalyana's Vakeel Saab, Jaati Ratnalu, and many other movies were released post the first wave of covid. All the above movies dragged a decent number of audiences to the theaters, doing great in the business perspective as well. So, the industry people are hopeful that the situations become favorable for their good.

Recent Telugu movie updates from official sources: