Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to begin the shooting of his most anticipated movie titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. This commercial drama which was announced back in 2020 was shelved due to the ongoing Corona situations earlier. Now that everything seems to be getting to normal, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have come up with interesting updates.

Mahesh Babu who had been on a vacation in Dubai is all set to start shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. National award winner Keerthy Suresh, who is roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in this movie has joined the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Pata took to their social media handles to make this announcement. The official team shared a small video featuring the title of the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, who posted an update and wrote, "The Auction and the Action begins #SarkaruVaariPaataShuru (sic)."

The first shooting schedule would be extended for a week or more and the whole team is to shoot in Dubai. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh would shoot for some important sequences together before they wrap up this schedule, the sources say.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Technicians

Being directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the movie received a huge response right when it was announced. While the title itself suggests that this is one of the genres Mahesh Babu hasn't experimented with yet, it is being talked that this movie is going to be a game-changer for him.

Music director Thaman, who seems to be buoyed with the recent music hits will compose the music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

