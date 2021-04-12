The movie Major is touted to be the narration of what happened in the life of an army Major named Sandeep Unnikrishnan during India's most horrific terror attack. Telugu's famous actor Adivi Sesh as the main lead, Major is all set for its theatrical release soon.

Major Teaser unveiled:

Major's teaser was unveiled by India's superstars in different languages a while ago. Salman Khan unveiled the Hindi version of the teaser, while Mahesh Bau and Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled Telugu and Malayalam versions of the Major teaser.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and captioned the teaser, "An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it! #MajorTeaser (sic)."

Malayalam's star hero Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Really happy to launch the Malayalam teaser for this super exciting film.Kudos to the entire team & salute to #MajorSandeep! (sic)."

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wrote, "Isse kehte hain dhamakedaar teaser! Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (sic)."

'Major' teaser:

The teaser opens with a shot where the Major is seen in a desperate condition, while on duty to save thousands of people who were the victims of the terror attack in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks.

Adivi Sesh who has played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is seen talking about what it means to be a soldier fighting for the country and its people. Prakash Raj who apparently plays the father of Adivi Sesh asks who the patriots are. Actress Saiee Manjrekar is seen in the female lead opposite Adivi Sesh.

Actress Revathi, Shobita, and others are seen in significant roles. Major is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is co-produced by Telugu's actor Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures, and A+S Movies. Major is all set to hit the screens on July 2nd.

Major Teaser on Twitter: