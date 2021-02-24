The much-awaited first look poster from Telugu hero Nani's upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy was unveiled a while ago. Being directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie stars Sai Pallavi and 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty in the female lead roles.

Shyam Singha Roy, being the 27th film for Nani, is heavily hyped and is expected to allure his fans and the audience. On the occasion of Nani's birthday, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy have released the first look featuring Nani in a fresh, never-before avatar.

Shyam Singha Roy first look poster

The first look poster of Nani from Shyam Singha Roy features him in a Bengali attire, small mustache with clean-shaven. A woman who is hiding is seen hugging him from behind. The woman's features are invisible and the makers have kept the mystery alive until the next update.

The backdrop from the first look poster is rusty and has a hoarding with 'Royal Press' written on it, while a rickshaw and a typewriter are visible in the frame. This gives a hint that the movie would have a mid-1900s backdrop or even earlier period as the contextual timeline.

It is being talked that Shyam Singha Roy would feature Nani as a man who belongs to the royal family of Bengal. Also, there are reports going on that the movie Shyam Singha Roy is based on the subject of reincarnation, which makes it even unique.

Shyam Singha Roy cast and crew

Being directed by 'Taxi wala' fame Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is expected to have the thriller elements imbibed in the story. Mickey J. Meyer composes the music for Shyam Singha Roy, while cinematography is handled by Sanu John Varghese and edited by Naveen Nooli.

Heroine Madonna Sebastian is to appear in a cameo in this movie. More updates and the release date of Shyam Singha Roy are awaited. The movie is currently under making and would get a wrap soon.

On the other hand, Nani is all busy wrapping up his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish. The teaser of Tuck Jagadish was released on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and caught everyone's attention.

