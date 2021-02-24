Telugu's hero Nani could be termed as an effortless actor with a natural approach in his movies. By gaining a huge following with his prowess, Nani is one of the most popular heroes of Telugu. Now that the actor celebrates his birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish have surprised Nani's fans with an action-packed teaser from the movie.

Tuck Jagadish Teaser review:

The much-awaited Tuck Jagadish teaser was unveiled yesterday, giving a glance at Nani's mass angle. With a catchy folk beat, the teaser gives a mass appeal, with the hero's introduction in style. Moving on, the teaser hints at the family's emotions and their bonding with Jagadish(Nani). Tuck Jagadish is helmed by 'Ninnu Kori' and 'Majili' fame Shiva Nirvana.

Slowly, the teaser moves forward to introduce the baddie, played by Daniel Balaji. The highlights from the Tuck Jagadish teaser are the action sequences featuring Nani in a never-before mass look. Appealing to the title 'Tuck Jagadish', Nani is seen in a neatly tucked shirt, bashing the villains in style.

Tuck Jagadish teaser got a huge response from the audience, as Nani appears in this special mass role, unlike his previous movies. SS Thaman's thumping music is so much in sync with the introduction of the hero. The folk song reminds the audience of 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' hit song 'Sitharala Sirapadu', which became an instant chartbuster.

Also, there are scenes that give an impression of the hero's love story. Ritu Varma plays the lady love for Nani in Tuck Jagadish. It appears like Nani and Ritu Varma share great chemistry as a loving pair.

Tuck Jagadish is slated for its grand release on 23rd April. On the other hand, as Nani celebrates his birthday today, Tollywood actors and celebrities are showering wishes on the Natural star. Here's wishing Nani A Happy Birthday!

Tuck Jagadish Twitter updates: