Kamaal R Khan has come back with his scathing take on Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film that was released on Amazon Prime has received mixed reviews. And KRK is hesitant in hitting below-the-belt with his take on the film.

In a series of tweets, KRK has called Deepika Padukone "sex queen" and the film "soft porn". And he didn't just stop there. He went on to call Siddhanth Chaturvedi a "slum dweller" too.

KRK's review

"Now watching Soft Porn film #Gehraiyaan of Sex Ke Devta #Karanjohar and Sex Ki Malika #Deepika," he tweeted. "Jhuggi actor Ki entry Ho Gayee, and best thing that director has given him full time Jhuggi type dress only. But this soft porn film is full time English film. All speaking only English dialogues. Lol! Toh Hollywood main Hi Bana Lete! Copywood main Kyon Banayee? #Gehraiyaan," he further wrote.

And it goes on...

"The highlight of #Gehraiyaan is this that Jhuggi actor is playing billionaire in the film. Bhai Jiski Shakal Par Lukkha Likha Ho Woh billionaire Kaise Lagega! Kya Mazaak hai," he tweeted as he went on a rant. "Film #Gehraiyaan can be called biography of #Deepu because she likes only money and Maza!," he further said.

Not ready to stop, KRK further tweeted, "What? They are not married? Toh Abtak free main Ghapaghap Chal Raha tha. Karan Bhai Ye Nahi Hota India Main Yaar! Kyon society Ko Barbad Karne Par Tule Ho? #gehraiyan" And his last tweet on the film was "What a great dialogues in this film #Gehraiyaan ! The best dialogues I ever heard in any film. Karan Aur Sharam Ka koi Lena Dena Nahi."