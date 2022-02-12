Gehraiyaan, touted as India's first domestic noir film promises to drive where Bollywood movies frequently don't. The movie starring Deepika Padukone investigates the havoc that broken relationships can wreak.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, and without any spoilers, it's clear from the trailer that the plot revolves around infidelity and the price we pay for our rash decisions.

The themes of betrayal, lust, and tangled romantic relationships have unquestionably kept us fascinated on Gehraiyaan. This Bollywood film has a distinct texture because the characters' passionate romantic chemistry gets thwarted by a pervasive sense of loss.

But this isn't the first time in Bollywood that infidelity has been depicted.

If you enjoy viewing films about intricate love relationships, here's a list of movies to see this weekend:

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

The movie is about two couples who are unhappy in their marriages. The film directed by Karan Johar brings together Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Kirron Ker.

Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), who are already married, fall in love and have an extramarital affair in the film. Due to Karan Johar's clumsy handling of this delicate subject, both Dev and Maya were portrayed as villains, in stark contrast to Rishi and Riya, the goodhearted perfect spouses we were rooting for at the end.

Love faded from public consciousness, and the only thing that remained was infidelity.

Released in 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a subtle look at infidelity and the mirage of blissful marriages.

Life In a Metro

'Life In A Metro,' considered one of filmmaker Anurag Basu's best works and one of Hindi cinema's finest flicks, is warmly remembered for complex love relationships. The story revolves around young people who want to make it big fast with values they little respect and want to climb the corporate ring fast.

Starring Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Irrfan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut among other prominent actors, the movie is about different stories of interconnected lives of a diverse group of people living in the same metro city. Released in 2007, it became successful in the box office.

Murder

Anurag Basu's Murder was an erotic thriller released in 2004. Successful at the box office, the movie was based on the 2002 American film Unfaithful.

The film, which starred Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi, and Ashmit Patel, was about an extramarital affair and its tragic consequences.

Simran (Mallika) is married to Sudhir (Ashmit). She gets into an extramarital life with her ex-boyfriend Sunny (Emraan Hashmi) because of her loneliness and passionless life. With some brazen sex scenes, the movie is worth seeing at least once.

Rustom

Director Tinu Suresh Desai's uninspiring film starring Akshay Kumar is based on the notorious Nanavati case that occurred in Mumbai in 1959.

A Navy commander is distraught when he discovers about his wife's adulterous affair with one of his buddies. He ends up in prison after killing his friend.

But, the film takes the risk of portraying a man who has matured to the point where he understands and forgives his errant wife.

Ileana D'Cruz and Akshay Kumar were praised for their performances in the film released in 2016.

Silsila

Starring veteran actors Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, Yash Chopra's romance movie was the first of a kind during that time.

The movie revolved around an extramarital affair between a married man Bachchan and his former love Rekha. Even though the film was a box-office failure, it gained cult status later.

The film is said to be based on the alleged real-life love triangle of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha. Their affairs were one of the most discussed relationships in Bollywood.

