It seems all is not well between Akshay Kumar and the Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay is reportedly miffed with the whole team after their last episode together. So much so, that he has even refused to promote his upcoming film – Bachchan Pandey – on Kapil's show. Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey is slated for Holi release and the makers were willing to promote the show on Kapil's show.

What went wrong?

It all happened during Akshay's last visit to the show to promote his film. The duo got into a banter over Akshay Kumar's old interview with PM Modi. Akshay had later requested the channel to not air the conversation. However, the clip was later leaked. And now, before he is ready to make an appearance on the show again, Akshay wants clarification from the makers.

Akshay's expectation

"Akshay took all of Kapil's jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil's team, and Akshay sought clarification before he appears on the show again," says HT report.

Now, whether or not, Akshay and Kapil sort out the misunderstandings before the release remains to be seen.