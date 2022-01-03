For Akshay Kumar, the pandemic was nothing bigger than a minute obstacle. From Bell Bottom, Laxmii, Sooryavanshi to Atrangi Re; the actor remains undeterred by the Covid times.

Akshay Kumar remains one of the few actors to have a grand release in the theatres and to have hit a milestone with the OTT release as well. And now we hear that the actor is all set to make a 2,000-crore worth business in 2022. Here's how:

Akshay Kumar has four big projects lined up for release this year. With the satellite and other digital rights, OTT release and market share, Akshay is expected to mint a whopping Rs.2,000 crore this year. The films are – historical biopic Prithviraj starring Manushi Chillar as well. Another one is the most awaited gangster movie – Bachchan Pandey. Family drama – Raksha Bandhan and adventure ride – Ram Setu is the fourth one.

How Akshay reacted to the 2,000-crore news

Akshay Kumar reacted to the reports of him earning Rs.2,000 crore and said "nothing is bankable". In an interview with Variety, the Atrangi Re actor said, "Wow, you worked out the maths quicker than I did! I'm very proud of this kind of projection and I think it's testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always king," he said.

"Whilst I'm excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything, it's that nothing is bankable. Let's see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?" Kumar added.