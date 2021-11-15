YRF dropped the most awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj today. The film based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is YRF's first venture into historical films. The film stars former Miss World Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Soon, Bollywood celebs came in to praise the trailer and congratulated the stars for such a powerful teaser.

Akshay shares the teaser

While sharing the teaser, Kumar wrote, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism, and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived, and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values. He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors, and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible, and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage."

Social media reacts

While one section was massively impressed with the teaser, another not so much. Many felt the film had a very bad casting and many felt Akshay Kumar was not apt for the role. Many even called Akshay's look as that of Bala and Housefull combo. Many wanted Sonu Sood or Sanjay Dutt to play the role of Samrat Prithviraj. Let's take a look at some of the social media reactions.

Bro prithviraj has been shown young he achieved many things at very young age fought lion at 14

Bro heavy voice bulky body could not be relatable — Saurabh Singh (@Saurabh56434782) November 15, 2021

@akshaykumar no you shouldn't have gone for parithivi raj role. Huge mistake ... you were doing so good in cinema — Navjot Singh (@kronnieee) November 15, 2021

Same voice modulation in every movie.. Very weak portrayal of prithviraj chauhan.. Moustache is looking awkward.. Although the visuals are awesome.. I'm from ajmer and I know this not what prithviraj chauhan is known for — Arjun srkian (@neutral_unit) November 15, 2021

Bala 2.0 Housefull 5 — Neelesh 2nd id (@Neelesh19981965) November 15, 2021

Now, will the trailer and the film be able to impress all remains to be seen.