Sooryavanshi is one of the first films to have been released in theatres full-fledged after almost a year. The cop action directed by Rohit Shetty had been one of the most awaited films. And as soon as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the re-opening of theatres in the whole of Maharashtra, Rohit Shetty was the first one to jump up and book the date.

The Diwali weekend has indeed become fierier and crackling for the Sooryavanshi team as the film did an unexpectedly great business. While the footfall was low in the morning, by evening, shows started going full house all over. As per reports, Sooryanshi released in over 4,000 screens in India and over 1,300 screens globally.

The Box Office collection

As per reports, the film minted Rs 26 to Rs. 27 crore on Day 1 of its opening. And considering the long weekend, the business is only expected to grow bigger and better. The film has received mixed reviews. While many are hailing Rohit Shetty's cop universe, many are disappointed by the lack of logic in this one. Prior to Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty had made Singham starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar opened up about the film releasing in theatres after a long haul. "Exhilarating for moviegoers, that's for sure (smiles). As for me, I don't have enough fingers to cross!! All eyes are on this for so many reasons, for its action, masala, Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Katrina, and most importantly for kick-starting cinemas post-Covid. It's a really big and crucial time for our fraternity right now. It's bigger than any of my own hopes & dreams right now," he told ABP live.