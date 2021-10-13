As the second wave of the Covid pandemic has waned in India, theaters in several states are gradually opening, and several Bollywood biggies are gearing up for release. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is one of the most-anticipated films which will hit the theaters soon. According to the latest updates, the film will have its theatrical release on November 05, and the makers are apparently planning a grand opening program. And now, it has been learned that Rohit Shetty is not keen to release the second trailer of the film, and he is likely to embrace new marketing campaigns for Sooryavanshi.

No second trailer for Sooryavanshi?

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the director does not want to release a second trailer, as it will shed light on the entire plot of the movie. It should be noted that the first trailer of the film was more than three minutes in length, and it gave the audience a clear idea of what they are going to see on screen.

"Rohit Shetty is known to devise novel marketing campaigns for his films. For Sooryavanshi, the superstar director has decided to keep a short and tight campaign of just 15 to 18 days, which will be driven by songs. It's going to be an outdoor campaign as the director will get space on hoardings in the city, in barter of commitments of making an appearance at certain events of the hoarding company. He has taken the decision to go on-ground and occupy the hoarding world to put out the message that Sooryavanshi will release this Diwali only in Cinema halls. The hoardings aside, he will be concentrating on digital marketing with songs, posters and other hygiene stuff on social media," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Three songs to be released soon

The trade source informed Bollywood Hungama that Rohit Shetty is also not keen on newspaper marketing, instead, he will release three songs in the 18-day time period.

"Through the 18-day campaign, he will unveil 3 songs and expects the buzz to touch the roof with them, as all 3 are expected to be chartbusters. He is banking big on 'Aila Re Aila', which features the 3 cops," added the source.

Earlier, it has been reported that Sooryavanshi will be released in all theaters in Maharashtra, and it will not share the screens with other movies.