Finally, the wait is over for all the 'Khiladi' fans as Akshay Kumar's much-awaited action drama 'Sooryavanshi' is all set for its theatrical release on April 30. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. 'Sooryavanshi' will also see glimpses of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar himself shared the big news with his fans by sharing a short video reel about the film on Twitter. The video includes clips of the entire cast from special events such as trailer launch and many others. He wrote: "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."

Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police?‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021

Director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar also took to their respective social media handles to share the news with their fans and followers. Karan wrote, "The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril (sic)."

The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 14, 2021

Delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a cop, was slated to release last year. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that lead to a nationwide lockdown. Though many directors and producers of other scheduled films had decided to release their films on different OTT platforms, the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' made it clear that the film will release only in the theatres.

The team had released a statement stating:

"Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this... -Team SOORYAVANSHI."

Pandemic restrictions relaxed

In October 2020, the cinema halls were allowed to open across the nation but with only a capacity of 50 percent audience. However, now after so many months, the government has finally given permission to movie theatres to run with full capacity. Thus, the 'Sooryavanshi' makers are finally all set to release it in the theatres.