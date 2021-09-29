As the second wave of the Covid pandemic has waned in India, theaters in the country are slowly reopening, and big movies are all set to grace the screens. According to the latest updates, Sooryavanshi will be the first biggie that will hit the big screens soon, and if everything goes well, the film will be released on November 05, 2021. Considering the lavish budget associated with the movie, it has been learned that the film will be releasing in all theaters, in Maharashtra, and it will not share the screens with other movies.

Sooryavanshi following the path of Marakkar

Earlier, the makers of the Mollywood movie Marakkar had requested theater owners in Kerala to provide all screens during the release of the movie. Theater owners agreed to the request, and upon release, this Mohanlal starrer will be screened throughout Kerala.

And now, Sooryavanshi is also following the same path, and theater owners have apparently given a green signal to the request.

However, the decision to release Sooryavanshi exclusively in all theaters has created confusion, as films like Antim and Marvel's Eternals will be also releasing at the same time. Earlier, it has been reported that Antim starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be also releasing on November 05. However, according to the latest updates, the makers of Antim may most likely postpone the theatrical release of this film.

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe creates expectations

Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in the much-celebrated cop universe of Rohit Shetty. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. As he starts his journey to demolish terrorism in Mumbai, he joins hands with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham played by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan respectively. Katrina Kaif is playing the role of the lady lead in this movie.

The trailer of Sooryavanshi was released a few months back, and it clearly indicated that this movie will be a high-voltage commercial entertainer loaded with over-the-top action scenes and powerful punch dialogues.