Twinkle Khanna has opened up about her marriage with Akshay Kumar going "downhill". Twinkle shared a couple of pictures and spoke about the state of most marriages. She left social media in splits with her cheeky caption and humour. This is not the first time Khanna has taken a dig at her marriage on social media.

Twinkle's take on marriage going "downhill"

Twinkle shared a couple of pictures and revealed that the pictures were taken by her niece. She further added that in the last picture they are at their best and in the last one she was trying to imitate him.

"My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends," Twinkle wrote.

When Twinkle compared husbands to refrigerators

Twinkle, who is known for her wit and humour, often leaves everyone cracking up with her funny takes on life. "Husbands for some odd reason, after a year or so, just stop functioning efficiently. Unlike a refrigerator, they don't even come with any sort of extended warranty, so you are stuck with this creature, who from sweeping you off your feet, now grumbles to even lift his off the coffee table," she had said in an interview with a website.

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar tied the knot in 2001 and have two adorable kids. The two keep dishing out major relationship goals on social media and have been a power couple for decades now.