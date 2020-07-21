Twinkle Khanna was in the mood for some banter with hubby Akshay Kumar on social media on Monday.

It all began with Akshay sharing a video link where he is seen urging people to wear masks if they don't want to be abused in different languages. In the end of the video, he is seen wearing a face mask with floral prints.

He wrote on the link he shared on his verified Twitter account: "Go about your life normally but follow the #safenormal."

Twinkle re-tweeted Akshay's message from her verified Twitter account and wrote: "Also get your own mask and don't rob your partner's freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal."

This is not the first time Twinkle and Akshay have indulged in such funny exchange on social media. The couple keeps posting such witty retorts.