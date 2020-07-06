With the Maharashtra government lifting the complete lockdown and giving permission to shoot movies, television serials and web series in non-containment zones with certain conditions, the signs of situation returning to normalcy in the film industry are visible.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is now set to become the first Bollywood movie to be shot outside the country post the lockdown, which came into effect in March to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The cast and crew are gearing up for the shooting in the UK.

Bell Bottom to Hit the Floors Next Month

The movie will hit the floors in August and the first schedule of shooting will commence in the UK. The film's hero Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about commencing the shoot on Twitter.

He posted, "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month @vashubhagnani @vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms. [sic]"

Vaani Kapoor, who is working with Akshay Kumar for the first time, tweeted, "Gearing up for better times ahead ☺️ Raring to start the #Bellbottom shoot in August![sic]"

Vaani Excited

After signing the project, recently, Vaani Kapoor had shared her excitement of sharing screen space with Akki. "I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," the IANS quoted her as saying.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has stated that the team is taking all the precautions for the safety of the cast and crew as the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise.

The Ranjith M Tewari-directed film has Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta playing key roles. It is scheduled for release on 2 April.