Vaani Kapoor has bagged a biggie. The 31-year old has been signed to play the female lead in Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

Vaani Shares her Excitement

The actress has now shared her excitement of working with Akki for the first time. "I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," the IANS is quoted as saying.

Director Ranjit M Tewari has welcomed her on board and said that she has an "extremely intriguing" role in Bell Bottom.

On his turn, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that he opted for her since the script demanded a fresh pairing. "Vaani is an intelligent and effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bell Bottom' has to be in sync with Akshay sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," he said.

The movie is said to be based on true events about a forgotten hero. It is expected to be launched later this year. Bell Bottom is scheduled for release on 2 April in 2021.

The story of the period thriller is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. There were reports that the flick is a remake of the Kannada film of the same name.

However, Akshay Kumar has denied it. "Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events," the Bollywood actor has responded to a fan's query on Twitter.