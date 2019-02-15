Director Rishab Shetty has turned hero with Bell Bottom, directed by Jayatheertha, who has movies like Tony and Beautiful Manasugalu to his credit. It is a comedy suspense thriller in which Haripriya plays the female lead.

Story:

Bell Bottom is set in 80s. Divakar (Rishab Shetty) is an aspiring detective and the son of police constable played by Achyuth Kumar. Under pressure from his father, he joins the police department as a constable, a job that he does not enjoy. To his surprise, the hero gets an opportunity to solve a murder case and he successfully nabs the killer, thus helping him to gain the trust of his superior (Pramod Shetty).

However, the entire police department in and around Hemagiri is caught in an embarrassing situation when the valuables stored in the police stations go missing one after the other. And he is assigned to unravel the mystery. The story revolves around how he solve the case.

Analysis:

From vehicles to costumes, a lot of detailing has gone into the making to ensure that it looks every bit from the 80s. The premises, characters, story and the crime, everything in the movie gives the viewers of reading a good-old investigative book. Jayatheertha has peppered the story with comedy and twists, which make it an interesting watch.

Rishab Shetty shines in the role of Divakar. His humour-filled act is a joy to watch. Haripriya, does not just add glamour, but has a strong role in Bell Bottom. She owns the character comfortably, never going overboard in portraying the right emotions. Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad and all the other supporting actors have done justice to their roles. Yogaraj Bhat and Shivamani are seen in cameos.

Technically, Ajaneesh Loknath comes out with some memorable songs again. 'Yethake Bogase Thumba' is the pick of the album. Special mention for costume designer Pragathi Rishab Shetty and art director Dharani Gangeputhra as they successfully give 80s look and feel to the movie. Last but not the least, Raghu Niduvalli's dialogues get full marks.

On the flip side, the movie would have been one of the best movies made in this genre if it had a tighter narration. Nonetheless, Bell Bottom is not a 'defective' product and has everything to be a feather in Jayatheertha's cap as it is full on entertainment.

Ratings: 3.25