It is quite natural to do a retake during the shooting of any movie but what if the sequence turns into reality and this is what Akshay Kumar revealed on 'The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face.

Akshay and Katrina came to the show as special guests for the promotion of their film 'Sooryavanshi'.

Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: "While shooting with Akshay pajji in 'Sooryavanshi' you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?"

Katrina replied to this, saying: "There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go." Akshay continued: "It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality."

Kapil then asked if romantic scenes required more retakes. Katrina Kaif responded that was not the case: "We don't do many retakes in romantic scenes as I and Akshay have perfect tuning," said Katrina.

Akshay Kumar said that they have done some 7 or 8 films together, but his co-star disagreed and said six. She then counted the movies. Akshay Kumar later said they did 6¼ films together!

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.