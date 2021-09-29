Archana Puran Singh might have replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Kapil Sharma Show, but the team never fails to crack a joke at her expense. Kapil Sharma to Krushna Abhishek, the entire TKSS pokes fun at Archana and how she grabbed Sidhu's chair. And now, with Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning as the Congress Chief; an old statement of Archana has gone viral.

In an episode with Neha Kakkar, Archana revealed how she was sent bouquets when Sidhu took up the post. "Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, 'mubarak ho, Archana ma'am' kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye (I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post)," she revealed. This left everyone in splits including the gifts. After Sidhu's resignation, Archana's clip from the show has gone viral.

How Archana came onboard

"When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team," Archana had said in an interview with DNA.

She had also opened up about being quite different from Sidhu. "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry," she had once told HT.