Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6. The Bharat Ratna awardee was laid to rest with full state honors and a public funeral at the Shivaji Park, in Mumbai. The who's who of the country came to pay their last respects. PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and many others attended the last rites services.

However, many were surprised to not see Amitabh Bachchan or Dharmendra there. While Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to Lata Mangeshkar's home to bid her farewell, he skipped the public funeral at Shivaji park. The reason being the pandemic.

The reason

"Mr Bachchan paid his condolences, met Lata Mangeshkar's family at their Peddar Road residence, spoke to Lata Didi's family and later left the venue. He did not attend the funeral at Shivaji Park, keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols and also to safeguard his own health. Since the funeral was happening in a public place and could have attracted large crowds, Mr Bachchan chose to instead offer his condolences to the family at the residence," an India Today report states.

Dharmendra's reasoning

On the other hand, Dharmendra also got ready thrice to go to the funeral but couldn't. Dharmendra told the reason he didn't finally attend her last rites were "didn't want to see her leaving us." He also added that he was feeling quite "uneasy" and "uncomfortable" after hearing the news. "The whole world is sad , Can't believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji pray for your soul be in peace," Dharmendra tweeted.