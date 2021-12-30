If there is one Instagram page that is a whole other mood, it has to be of Dharmendra. From reminiscing his gold old film days to sharing a sneak peek into his real-life; the veteran actor lights up social media with his posts. And the latest example is his post on turning his iconic reel dialogue into a real-life scene.

If you have seen even a bit of Bollywood, there's no way you wouldn't know about Dharmendra's iconic dialogue from Sholay – Chakki peesing. And the veteran actor has turned his dialogue into a real-life deed. The legendary actor gave a twist to the iconic dialogue by actually cycling and chakki peesing. Take a look.

Social media reacts

While sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, "Cycling cycling cycling and .....chakki peeecing .... and peecing .....and peecing ....Haha." Esha Deol laughed and shared several fun emojis on the post. "86 year old young boy ...ye hai garam dharam," wrote one user."My most beautiful hero the dashing superstar Dharamji I miss u," wrote another user.

Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Dharmendra would be seen after a long gap on the big screen once again in 2022. The actor has come aboard Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film. "Karan has offered me a fantastic role. It not only suits my age and image, but it is also the kind of lovable character that my fans like to see me play," Dharmendra had told Subhash K Jha.